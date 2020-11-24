Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by vehicle, suffers minor injuries in Coralville Tuesday morning

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being hit by an SUV while crossing 4th Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said the pedestrian, whose name has not been released at this time, was crossing 4th Avenue at the T intersection with 2nd Street when an SUV struck them.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene. Officials did not report the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries, but did say first responders provided care at the scene. The pedestrian did not require further care.

The driver of the SUV was cited for traffic code violation.

