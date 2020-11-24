Ox Yoke Inn prepares 125 take and bake Thanksgiving meals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been a busy day in Amana at the Ox Yoke Inn. Workers are prepping to serve hundreds this Thanksgiving, including those who don’t feel comfortable coming inside due to the pandemic.

“We’re currently in the process of making about 155 pounds of breadcrumbs for stuffing,” Executive Chef Cynthia Romstadt told us.

Romstadt is working to prepare the to-go meals which come family style with enough to serve four people. The restaurant already has 125 orders from people wishing to eat at home.

“We have 240 pounds of turkey thigh roulades, that is going to be the dark meat of all our take out orders,” Romstadt says.

That doesn’t count the 600 pounds of turkey breasts they will be slicing.

“Those guests are going to be pulling up in our dining room, we have our servers that are going to be taking it out curbside and letting them put it in their vehicle and take it home to their family,” says Bill Leichsenring , President of the Ox Yoke Inn.

Romstadt and other staff members plan to work around the clock to pull it off. They’re prepping all of the to-go orders downstairs because upstairs the restaurant is open for business. In fact, they’ve got 500 reservations for Thanksgiving Day from people who plan to dine in. It’s around half the volume they normally see on the holiday, but in the year of COVID Leichsenring says he’s thankful.

“We have a lot of things to be Thankful for this year, we’re healthy and we’re open,” he told us.

This year the Ox Yoke Inn is celebrating their 80th anniversary.

