Obama memoir sells a record 1.7 million copies in first week

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” sold more than 1.7 million copies in North America in its first week, roughly equal to the combined first week sales of memoirs by his two immediate predecessors.

Among former White House residents, only Obama’s wife Michelle approaches his popularity as a writer. Her “Becoming,” published in 2018, has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. “A Promised Land,” the first of two planned volumes, was published Nov. 17 and sold nearly 890,000 copies in its first day.

Crown announced Tuesday that it had increased its initial print run from 3.4 million copies to 4.3 million.

