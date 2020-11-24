Marion soldier, killed in on-base accident, receives posthumous promotion

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa soldier was promoted to Specialist on Monday, more than a year after he died in an accident on a Texas military base.

Mason Webber, 22, of Marion, was on killed September 5, 2019, while doing maintenance on a Bradley fighting vehicle at Fort Hood. His family wasn’t able to hold a funeral for him until September of this year because of the pandemic and the birth of his daughter.

Tonya Grefe, Webber’s mother, said that receiving this honor on behalf of her son is pretty special because she didn’t think this day would come.

“It’s a good part of the closure,” Grefe said. “When I got the phone call that it was going to happen, relief, before when we were told no. [That denial] felt like a slap in the face because we just wanted some respect for him because he gave his life for the country.”

Grefe received her son’s honor this morning at the National Guard Armory in Marshalltown on Monday.

