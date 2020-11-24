Advertisement

Marion soldier, killed in on-base accident, receives posthumous promotion

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa soldier was promoted to Specialist on Monday, more than a year after he died in an accident on a Texas military base.

Mason Webber, 22, of Marion, was on killed September 5, 2019, while doing maintenance on a Bradley fighting vehicle at Fort Hood. His family wasn’t able to hold a funeral for him until September of this year because of the pandemic and the birth of his daughter.

Tonya Grefe, Webber’s mother, said that receiving this honor on behalf of her son is pretty special because she didn’t think this day would come.

“It’s a good part of the closure,” Grefe said. “When I got the phone call that it was going to happen, relief, before when we were told no. [That denial] felt like a slap in the face because we just wanted some respect for him because he gave his life for the country.”

Grefe received her son’s honor this morning at the National Guard Armory in Marshalltown on Monday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

Timothy Christopher Bryant.
59-year-old Anamosa inmate dies from COVID-19, other conditions
The Marriott hotel on Collins Road NE in Cedar Rapids.
Travel in Iowa is down 11%, impacting hotels, gas tax revenue for the state
Marissa Mueller, a student-athlete at the University of Iowa who was named a Rhodes Scholar.
University of Iowa student named Rhodes Scholar
“Currently, our workload has doubled and tripled with these higher number of cases,” said...
Linn County creates new online form to help overwhelmed contact tracers