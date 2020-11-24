Advertisement

Longbranch Hotel in Marion temporarily closed due to alarm system failure

The Longbranch Restaurant and Bar on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (KCRG)
The Longbranch Restaurant and Bar on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A hotel in Marion is closed due to unsafe conditions stemming from an issue with the building’s fire alarm system.

The city of Marion said that the Best Western Plus Longbranch Hotel & Convention Center was temporarily closed by the city’s fire marshal after the alarm system suffered a failure, which would make it unsafe for employees and guests in case a fire occurred.

Repairs have taken longer than anticipated, according to the fire department, leading to a longer closure.

The facility’s restaurant was already closed due to the recent increase in coronavirus activity in the area, according to a post on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

"A Promised Land" by former President Barack Obama is displayed in the window of a New York...
Obama memoir sells a record 1.7 million copies in first week
(Pixabay / MGN)
Diocese of Des Moines review finds St. Ambrose professor misbehaved but can return
Willie E. Saffold, Jr., 21, of Waterloo.
Man arrested in connection to fatal Waterloo club shooting
The logo for the Cedar Rapids Community School District.
Cedar Rapids Schools granted 14-day remote learning waiver