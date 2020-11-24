Longbranch Hotel in Marion temporarily closed due to alarm system failure

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A hotel in Marion is closed due to unsafe conditions stemming from an issue with the building’s fire alarm system.

The city of Marion said that the Best Western Plus Longbranch Hotel & Convention Center was temporarily closed by the city’s fire marshal after the alarm system suffered a failure, which would make it unsafe for employees and guests in case a fire occurred.

Repairs have taken longer than anticipated, according to the fire department, leading to a longer closure.

The facility’s restaurant was already closed due to the recent increase in coronavirus activity in the area, according to a post on its Facebook page.

