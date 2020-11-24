Iowa State University fraternity stays COVID-19 free during entire Fall semester

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - A fraternity at Iowa State University says they finished the entire Fall semester without a single case of COVID-19.

The 44 members of Beta-Sigma-Psi moved into their fraternity house in August. The house has fresh air filters, hand sanitizing stations, and automatic faucets.

Fraternity members say they avoid gatherings and wear masks in common areas.

They also have a strict guest policy that requires guests to fill out forms before entering, so they can contact trace a positive case.

Fraternity member Alex Retallick says these changes have kept members safe and healthy.

“We know that there are some people in our chapter facility that are more immune compromised and could not handle the virus as well,” Retallick said. “So, we wanted to make sure that we protected them, and we were all in it together as a group.”

Beta Sigma Psi says its COVID-19 measures were also intended to keep the fraternity’s housemother safe because she’s considered to be high risk for the virus.

