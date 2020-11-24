Advertisement

Iowa reports 143 nursing homes have COVID-19 outbreaks as of Tuesday

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 19 more Iowans died of COVID-19, and 3,860 more Iowans tested positive.

As of 10:30 a.m. on November 24 the state’s website showed a total of 215,582 Iowans have tested positive and a total of 2,224 Iowans have died from the virus since the pandemic began.

The state also reported more than 4,500 residents of long term care centers tested positive for the virus as 143 nursing homes are experiencing outbreaks as of Tuesday.

According to the data the state makes available, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 33.1 percent.

There are currently 1,351 Iowans hospitalized with the virus, with 165 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the hospitalized patients, 275 are in the ICU and 155 are on ventilators.

