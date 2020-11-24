Advertisement

‘Having a blast’: No. 15 Cyclones thriving in trying times

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) celebrates with teammate Sean Foster (75) after...
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) celebrates with teammate Sean Foster (75) after scoring on a 12-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 45-0.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By ERIC OLSON, Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - With the COVID-19 pandemic causes problems across college football, this would seem to be the kind of season that would test a player’s love of the game.

Iowa State tight end Chase Allen doesn’t see it that way. Allen told reporters he’s having a blast this year.

The 15th-ranked Cyclones are in first place in the Big 12. They play at No. 20 Texas on Friday with a chance to lock up a spot in the conference championship game for the first time.

