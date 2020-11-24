Advertisement

Grammys announce 1st batch of nominees for 2021 show

Jack Antonoff arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles....
Jack Antonoff arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Antonoff, along with Dan Auerbach, Dave Cobb, Flying Lotus and Andrew Watt were nominated for a Grammy for non-classical best engineered album and non-classical producer of the year.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By MESFIN FEKADU
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The first batch of nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards were revealed during a livestream held Tuesday by the Recording Academy’s interim president and CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

Mason Jr. kicked off the hourlong event announcing the nominees for non-classical best engineered album and non-classical producer of the year, which include Jack Antonoff, Dan Auerbach, Dave Cobb, Flying Lotus and Andrew Watt. Last year, Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas, who produces her music and co-writes her songs with her, won the honor.

Mason Jr. also announced nominees for best remixed recording, classical best engineered Album and classical producer of the year.

The 2021 Grammy Awards, to be hosted by Emmy-winner Trevor Noah, will air live on Jan. 31.

Artists are helping to announce the nominations in the 83 categories Tuesday, including pop singer Dua Lipa, English singer-songwriter Imogen Heap, country performer Mickey Guyton, Christian singer Lauren Daigle, Mexican singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar, Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade and classical violinist Nicola Benedetti.

Gayle King and Sharon Osbourne will also announce nominees.

