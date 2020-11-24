Dole romaine lettuce recalled, possible E. coli risk

(CNN) - Dole fresh vegetables is recalling certain organic romaine hearts due to a risk of E. coli.

The FDA said they have the harvest dates of October 23 and 26, so they’re probably no longer on store shelves.

The recall includes wild harvest organic romaine hearts and Dole organic romaine hearts three packs.

The Dole brand packages have text in English and French.

Stores in 15 states, including Iowa, sold the affected items.

No one has gotten sick after eating the romaine hearts, but a sample tested positive during a routine test.

For more information about the recall, click here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.