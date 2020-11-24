Advertisement

Dole romaine lettuce recalled, possible E. coli risk

By CNN
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole fresh vegetables is recalling certain organic romaine hearts due to a risk of E. coli.

The FDA said they have the harvest dates of October 23 and 26, so they’re probably no longer on store shelves.

The recall includes wild harvest organic romaine hearts and Dole organic romaine hearts three packs.

The Dole brand packages have text in English and French.

Stores in 15 states, including Iowa, sold the affected items.

No one has gotten sick after eating the romaine hearts, but a sample tested positive during a routine test.

For more information about the recall, click here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

Two turkeys from Iowa to take part in the White House Turkey Pardon in Washington, D.C.
Two turkeys from Iowa to take part in the White House Turkey Pardon in Washington, D.C.
The FDA has two meetings set for next month to discuss Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
FDA to meet for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, other vaccines also show high efficacy
A mystery candidate siphoned enough votes to make a difference in an extremely close Florida...
‘Ghost candidates’ blamed for siphoning votes in Florida Senate races
The Federal government is now recognizing President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the...
Federal government recognizes President-elect Joe Biden as winner of election
Journalist Carl Bernstein arrives at the 42nd Annual Chaplin Award Gala Honoring Robert Redford...
Carl Bernstein says 21 GOP senators contemptuous of Trump