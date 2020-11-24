Advertisement

Diocese of Des Moines review finds St. Ambrose professor misbehaved but can return

(Pixabay / MGN)
(Pixabay / MGN)(KMVT)
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Church officials say a Roman Catholic professor will return to teaching and the ministry, with restrictions, after an inquiry found he misbehaved sexually in the 1990s but not against minors.

A Diocese of Des Moines investigation found that the allegations against the Rev. Robert “Bud” Grant did not involve a minor because the complainant was “above majority age” at the time. The diocese says Grant engaged in behavior in the early 1990s that violated the 6th Commandment ban on adultery and his priestly promises.

Grant is expected to return to teaching at St. Ambrose University in Davenport in the spring.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

The Longbranch Restaurant and Bar on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (KCRG)
Longbranch Hotel in Marion temporarily closed due to alarm system failure
"A Promised Land" by former President Barack Obama is displayed in the window of a New York...
Obama memoir sells a record 1.7 million copies in first week
Willie E. Saffold, Jr., 21, of Waterloo.
Man arrested in connection to fatal Waterloo club shooting
The logo for the Cedar Rapids Community School District.
Cedar Rapids Schools granted 14-day remote learning waiver