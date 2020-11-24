Advertisement

Crash delays traffic on I-380 northbound, near Brandon, Iowa Tuesday morning

I-380 north of Brandon.
I-380 north of Brandon.(Iowa DOT)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRANDON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting traffic delays on I-380 northbound due to a crash near Exit 55 – County Road V65 to Exit 62 – County Road D38, near Brandon, Iowa.

Officials have not reported details on the crash. We’re working to get more details.

