Crash delays traffic on I-380 northbound, near Brandon, Iowa Tuesday morning

BRANDON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting traffic delays on I-380 northbound due to a crash near Exit 55 – County Road V65 to Exit 62 – County Road D38, near Brandon, Iowa.

Officials have not reported details on the crash. We’re working to get more details.

I-380 NB/SB: Delays due to a crash from Exit 55 - County Road V65 to Exit 62 - County Road D38 (2m N of Brandon). https://t.co/tSWbx7Ks5k — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) November 24, 2020

