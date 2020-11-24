Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Schools granted 14-day remote learning waiver

The logo for the Cedar Rapids Community School District.
The logo for the Cedar Rapids Community School District.(Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Community School District)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District had its application for an additional period of virtual learning approved by state officials on Tuesday.

The district will now remain in a remote learning protocol through at least December 11. A return to in-person learning would take place on December 14. However, Dr. Noreen Bush, the district’s superintendent, said if conditions improve students may be able to return to in-person learning by December 7.

The district will make a decision about when to return and communicate it by December 3.

In a letter to families in the district, Bush said the decision was made because district employees continue to be impacted by isolation, quarantines, or positive cases.

Athletics and other activities are suspended during the remote learning period.

