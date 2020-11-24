Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Community School District applies for 14 day waiver to extend remote learning

Cedar Rapids Community School District logo.
Cedar Rapids Community School District logo.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced on Tuesday it applied for another 14 day remote learning waiver.

In a letter to families in the district, Superintendent Noreen Bush said the decision was made because district employees continue to be impacted by isolation, quarantines or positive cases.

The waiver would last from November 30 to December 11, with a return to in-person learning on December 14. However, Bush said if conditions improve students may be able to return to in-person learning by December 7.

The district will make a decision about when to return and communicate it by December 3.

Athletics and other activities are suspended during the remote learning period.

