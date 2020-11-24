Cedar Rapids business owner balances opening new restaurant amid pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In the eight months since the pandemic hit Eastern Iowa, plenty of businesses had to close as the customers stopped coming. The Iowa Restaurant Association projects up to 1,000 more will close permanently, across the state, by March 1st.

Pandemic or no pandemic, opening her Cedar Rapids food business this year was always the plan for FeedWell Kitchen and Bakery Co-owner Holly Ervin.

“It was a dream of Melanie and mine’s,” said Ervin.

Thankfully, being a quick-serve restaurant, they didn’t have to make major changes to meet COVID-19 requirements but they do have precautions, like taking employee temperatures everyday, requiring masks and increasing spacing in the kitchen and for dine-in services.

“We only ever participated having seating of up to 46 customers at one time, so when we were distancing tables and what not right from the start we knew exactly what we needed to do,” Ervin added.

Still, Ervin says they do have concerns. Earlier this year, they had to close, temporarily, because of staff members that tested positive.

“Business was wonderful when we first opened and then, after we had to do our shutdown for the first week coming back from that, we were quite slow,” she said.

Now, business is picking back up, and she’s hoping they won’t have to close again.

A permanent decision many others have had to make.

“2020 everybody knows has been a most challenging year,” said Jesse Thoeming, Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance Downtown District Executive Director.

“We know about 15,000 people used to work here full-time, 8 to 5, Monday through Friday and that number now fluctuates maybe between 2,000 and 3,000, so you think about all those coffee and breakfast, lunches, happy hours, and dinners, or spontaneous stops to out little local retailers that aren’t happening,” said Thoeming.

Thoeming says they’ve been trying to give businesses some help, including launching a new program, Downtown CR Dollars, on Monday.

“Earlier this year, the downtown board freed up a significant amount of the organization’s reserves and we’re using that money to purchase gift cards,” said Thoeming.

All people have to do is collect receipts and through their website submit from purchases at any of the participating businesses totaling $150. Shoppers then will get two, $25-dollar gift cards to a businesses of their choice.

“We don’t know how long it’s going to be to bridge that gap, but at least we know there’s light at the end of the tunnel, so we really want to incentivize folks think about spending money down here, and do it safely,” said Thoeming.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.