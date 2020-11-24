Advertisement

68-year-old Anamosa inmate dies from COVID-19, other conditions

Frederick William Lewis.
Frederick William Lewis.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Corrections)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Another inmate from the Anamosa State Penitentiary has died, according to state officials, following the state’s largest outbreak of COVID-19 among a prison population.

Frederick William Lewis, 68, died at around 2:42 p.m. on Monday, November 23, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. Officials said his death was likely due to complications of COVID-19 and other pre-existing conditions. He was being treated at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for several days before he died.

Lewis was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse and other crimes in Dubuque County and had been serving a life sentence since July 1997.

