59-year-old Anamosa inmate dies from COVID-19, other conditions

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who was serving a life sentence for kidnapping at the Anamosa State Penitentiary has died, likely due to the novel coronavirus, officials said.

Timothy Christopher Bryant, 59, died on Sunday, November 22, due to complications from COVID-19 and other pre-existing medical conditions, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. He was being treated at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for several days before his death.

Bryant was convicted of first-degree kidnapping in an incident in Polk County, officials said. He had been serving a life sentence since February 1992.

