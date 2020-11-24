Advertisement

59-year-old Anamosa inmate dies from COVID-19, other conditions

Timothy Christopher Bryant.
Timothy Christopher Bryant.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Corrections)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who was serving a life sentence for kidnapping at the Anamosa State Penitentiary has died, likely due to the novel coronavirus, officials said.

Timothy Christopher Bryant, 59, died on Sunday, November 22, due to complications from COVID-19 and other pre-existing medical conditions, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. He was being treated at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for several days before his death.

Bryant was convicted of first-degree kidnapping in an incident in Polk County, officials said. He had been serving a life sentence since February 1992.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

The Marriott hotel on Collins Road NE in Cedar Rapids.
Travel in Iowa is down 11%, impacting hotels, gas tax revenue for the state
Marissa Mueller, a student-athlete at the University of Iowa who was named a Rhodes Scholar.
University of Iowa student named Rhodes Scholar
Private First Class Mason Webber, 22, was killed performing maintenance on a Bradley fighting...
Marion soldier, killed in on-base accident, receives posthumous promotion
“Currently, our workload has doubled and tripled with these higher number of cases,” said...
Linn County creates new online form to help overwhelmed contact tracers