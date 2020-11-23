Advertisement

WHO official urges China visit on virus origin

Michael Ryan, WHO Director of Global Alert and Response of the World Health Organization (WHO),...
Michael Ryan, WHO Director of Global Alert and Response of the World Health Organization (WHO), looks on prior to a press conference about the A H1N1 Flu at the World Health Organisation (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, May 2, 2009.(MARTIAL TREZZINI | AP Photo/KEYSTONE/Martial Trezzini)
By the Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA — The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization says it’s “extremely important” for its international team to visit China to look into the origins of the coronavirus, saying the U.N. health agency has been reassured such a trip will happen “as soon as possible.”

Dr. Michael Ryan said such a visit is needed so that “the international community can be reassured of the quality of the science” that he lamented has been increasingly questioned for political ends — including pressure and threatening e-mails against scientists.

“Clearly, we all need to understand the origin of the virus. We all need to understand where it has come from, not least to understand where it may re-emerge in the future,” Ryan told a news conference from Geneva. “I believe our Chinese colleagues are just as anxious to find those answers as we are.”

Ten months after its declaration that COVID-19 represented an international public health emergency, WHO is still working to deploy an international team of experts to China to visit the suspected epicenter in the city of Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper
Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases soar as the United States enters one of the busiest travel...
Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings
A growing number of people are criticizing the Trump administration's decision to not allow...
Sen. Grassley says he is “still feeling good” after positive COVID-19 test
British Prime Boris Johnson confirmed to lawmakers Monday the government will lift the...
Shops, gyms to reopen in England under new COVID-19 plan