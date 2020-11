CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids Police are looking for surveillance footage after a vehicle was hit by gunfire Saturday night.

Police got the call around 8:30pm in the 1,000 block alley between Center Point Road and 12th Street NE.

No injuries were reported. Anybody with information should give police a call at (319) 286-5491.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.