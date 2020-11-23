University of Iowa Athletics Department reports 4 more positive COVID-19 tests

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department reported four more positive COVID-19 tests from November 16 to November 22.

The department said in a news release it conducted 579 COVID-19 PCR tests and 575 of them were negative.

The university’s testing efforts are part of its return to campus protocol that began on May 29.

Under the protocol, the university tests student-athletes, coaches and staff and conducts contact tracing with mandatory isolation following a positive test result.

A total of 317 positive tests, one inconclusive test and 9,892 negative tests have been reported since testing began.

