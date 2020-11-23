Advertisement

Two hurt in collision between scrap metal truck, bus, in Cedar Falls

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between two large vehicles resulted in one driver being hospitalized and another receiving minor injury, officials said on Monday.

At around 10:52 a.m., the Cedar Falls Police Department was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Hudson Road and Viking Road. Officers arrived to discover a transit bus and a truck used for carrying scrap metal had collided at the location. As a result of the crash, the bus also struck a Cedar Falls Public Works vehicle that was parked on the side of the road.

The driver of the bus required the use of mechanical extrication techniques to free them from the wreckage. They were taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center via ambulance for what officers described as “severe injuries.”

The other driver sustained minor injuries and declined transportation to a hospital.

The bus was not carrying any passengers at the time of the crash.

Cedar Falls Fire and Rescue and MeryOne Ambulance service assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. If you were a witness to the crash, police in Cedar Falls ask that you contact them at (319) 273-8612.

