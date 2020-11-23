Advertisement

Sunday Night Spotlight: Jess Settles previews Iowa basketball season

By Josh Christensen
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:37 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa men’s basketball team is receiving a lot of national attention. The Hawkeyes return several starters, including Preseason National Player of the Year Luka Garza and they’re ranked No. 5 in the preseason polls.

Big Ten Network analyst and former Hawkeye Jess Settles gives a preview to the upcoming season in this week’s Sunday Night Spotlight.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, only two tickets per player were handed out for the...
Despite limitations, fans still cheer on teams at state championship games
The crowds were very small this year at the UNI Dome for the championship football games...
Despite limitations, fans still excited to see football
Former Hawkeye Jess Settles previews the upcoming season for the fifth ranked Iowa men's...
Sunday Night Spotlight: Jess Settles previews Iowa basketball season
John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, November 22, 2020
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, November 22, 2020