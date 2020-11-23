Sunday Night Spotlight: Jess Settles previews Iowa basketball season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa men’s basketball team is receiving a lot of national attention. The Hawkeyes return several starters, including Preseason National Player of the Year Luka Garza and they’re ranked No. 5 in the preseason polls.

Big Ten Network analyst and former Hawkeye Jess Settles gives a preview to the upcoming season in this week’s Sunday Night Spotlight.

