Sunday Night Spotlight: Jess Settles previews Iowa basketball season
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:37 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa men’s basketball team is receiving a lot of national attention. The Hawkeyes return several starters, including Preseason National Player of the Year Luka Garza and they’re ranked No. 5 in the preseason polls.
Big Ten Network analyst and former Hawkeye Jess Settles gives a preview to the upcoming season in this week’s Sunday Night Spotlight.
