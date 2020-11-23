Slick roads reported in southwest Iowa, approaching eastern Iowa tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An incoming storm system will bring the threat of snow to parts of Iowa on Monday night into early Tuesday, with slick roads already reported in southwest Iowa at the onset of precipitation.

The Iowa Department of Transportation listed many highways in southwest Iowa as partially or completely covered with snow as of 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The area with the greatest impacts was generally south of Interstate 80 and west of Interstate 35, with at least one crash reported on Interstate 80 west of Des Moines. Areas near the Iowa/Missouri border were reporting normal winter driving conditions, according to the DOT, with air and road temperatures both above freezing.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the northeast part of the state for the threat of some light snow accumulations. The advisory goes into effect late Monday evening until Tuesday morning. In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, this includes Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Clayton, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Howard, Jackson, Jones, Linn, Tama, and Winneshiek Counties in Iowa, along with Crawford and Grant Counties in Wisconsin.

A Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service, in effect for the counties shaded in purple from 10:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, through morning on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (KCRG)

A broad area of precipitation will overspread the Midwest late Monday into Tuesday, with the leading edge of this falling in the form of snow or a rain and snow mix. Due to favorable timing after dark when temperatures are lowest, some of the snow could stick to the ground where it falls for the longest. First Alert Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters said that 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible for areas along and north of U.S. Highway 30, with the heaviest totals occurring in the far northeast parts of the state.

Expected snowfall accumulation in eastern Iowa for late Monday, Nov. 23., through early Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (KCRG)

Some lesser accumulation of snow at the onset of precipitation, between a trace and 1 inch of snow, is possible to the south of Highway 30.

“Fortunately, the bulk of this activity will be during a time of day when people aren’t doing as much traveling,” Winters said. “Temperatures will slowly warm on Tuesday morning, changing the precipitation to just rain and leading to whatever snow that accumulated to melt.”

Winters said that slick roads will remain possible until the temperature rises, which could impact the early morning commute on Tuesday for areas along and northeast of the Interstate 380 corridor.

Once the snow changes to rain, some heavier totals are possible in the southern portions of the TV9 viewing area. 1 to 2 inches of total rain and melted snow could occur south of U.S. Highway 20, with totals to the north between 0.50 to 1 inch still possible.

Rain ends on Wednesday, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday which should be dry and pleasant, Winters said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.