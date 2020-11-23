Advertisement

Sen. Grassley says he is “still feeling good” after positive COVID-19 test

A growing number of people are criticizing the Trump administration's decision to not allow President-elect Joe Biden to be a part of daily classified briefings regarding national intelligence.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(KCRG) - Senator Chuck Grassley gave a brief update on Twitter on Monday saying he is still feeling good after announcing he tested positive for COVID-19 on November 17.

The 87-year-old said he is keeping up with work from home and plans to be back at work after Thanksgiving.

Grassley has been in isolation since learning of his positive test.

