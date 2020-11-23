Sen. Grassley says he is “still feeling good” after positive COVID-19 test

(KCRG) - Senator Chuck Grassley gave a brief update on Twitter on Monday saying he is still feeling good after announcing he tested positive for COVID-19 on November 17.

The 87-year-old said he is keeping up with work from home and plans to be back at work after Thanksgiving.

Grassley has been in isolation since learning of his positive test.

Thx for the continued support. I’m still feeling good + am keeping up on my reading & work from home I look fwd to being back in the Senate next wk after Thanksgiving — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 23, 2020

