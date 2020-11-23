Police release name of man who died after being hit by a car in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police say a pedestrian is at fault for a crash that cost him his life on November 13.

They said 61-year-old Patrick Morrissey was wearing dark clothes when he tried to run across Edgewood Road at 12th Avenue SW while the traffic light was green.

A vehicle hit him as he was crossing just before 6 p.m. and he died from his injuries.

Police also cited the driver, 53-year-old Karol Jones, for driving with a suspended license.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.