Police investigating weekend shots fired incidents in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two separate incidents where gunshots were heard in Iowa City over the weekend are being investigated, law enforcement officials said on Monday.

The Iowa City Police Department said that the first report took place at around 3:39 a.m. on Saturday, November 21. Officers had already been sent to a report of a disturbance in the area of Third Avenue and I Street when they heard several shots fired nearby to the east of their position. Multiple reports of the incident were received by 911 dispatchers shortly after. However, officers did not locate and damage or injured persons following the shots.

Later, at around 5:18 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, police were sent to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of Myrtle Avenue. Officers located a home that had damage from shots fired by a BB gun, though it was not clear if the damage was related to the report received. An eyewitness reported seeing a white car with a white spoiler and silver rims speeding away from the area. Beyond a description of the driver as having a dark complexion, officers could not provide any other information about the suspect.

Officers have not yet been able to determine if there was a connection between the two weekend incidents.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing. Police are asking people with information or home security camera video to call (319) 356-5275. Locals can also contact the Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers on their website, via the P3 Tips app, or by calling (319) 358-TIPS (8477). Information submitted to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if it leads to an arrest, and may be submitted anonymously.

