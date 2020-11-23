Advertisement

Ottumwa police officer arrested, charged with domestic assault

Jordan Woodward, 23, of Albia.
Jordan Woodward, 23, of Albia.(Courtesy: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - An officer for the Ottumwa Police Department was arrested after an alleged incident in a nearby town, according to officials.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said that Jordan Woodward, 23, of Albia, was arrested and charged with domestic assault while impeding airflow and criminal mischief.

Officials said that they were sent to investigate a report of a domestic incident in Albia at around 1:09 p.m. on Thursday, November 19. A woman at a residence in the 1700 block of Benton Avenue East told the Albia Police Department officers that she had been allegedly assaulted and choked by Woodward. Officers said that Woodward told them that he put his hands on the victim’s neck, according to television station KYOU.

Woodward was held at the Monroe County Jail but has been released on bond. He is on administrative leave with the Ottumwa Police, pending an investigation.

