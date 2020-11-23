MLB schedules game at Field of Dreams for 2021

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Major League Baseball announced on Monday it has scheduled a game at the Field of Dreams for the 2021 season.

The Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees will play on August 12, 2021.

A game between these two teams was originally scheduled to take place at the Field of Dreams during the 2020 season, but the matchup was later changed to a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox.

The game at the famous movie location in Dyersville was later canceled altogether due to logistical problems during a pandemic-shortened season.

See you next season, Iowa.



The Field of Dreams is scheduled for 2021. pic.twitter.com/CpCcsuy5Iy — MLB (@MLB) November 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.