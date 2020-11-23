Advertisement

Miller-Meeks’ lead down to three dozen votes in 2nd Congressional recount

Democrat Rita Hart, left, and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, right.
Democrat Rita Hart, left, and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, right.(KCRG)
By the Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A slim lead held by a Republican candidate for an open congressional seat in Iowa has gotten even smaller as counties recount their votes.

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks led Democrat Rita Hart by 47 votes in the race for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District in unofficial results before recounts began last week. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office says Miller-Meeks’ lead has shrunk to 36 votes out of more than 394,000 cast as the recount continues.

So far, 15 of 24 counties have completed recounts and sent their new unofficial totals to the state. None of the four counties Hart carried have officially reported new totals, including Scott and Johnson.

The Quad City-Times reported that both campaigns say Hart netted 30 votes in Scott County, where the recount concluded Saturday. If so, that would shrink Miller-Meeks’ lead to single digits.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

(MGN)
Police investigating weekend shots fired incidents in Iowa City
(MGN)
Two hurt in collision between scrap metal truck, bus, in Cedar Falls
Jordan Woodward, 23, of Albia.
Ottumwa police officer arrested, charged with domestic assault
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast