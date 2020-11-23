Man arrested in Cedar Rapids after incident with incendiary device and parole violation
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshals say they arrested a man in Cedar Rapids who was wanted for reckless use of an incendiary device, and parole violation in an incident that occurred outside a U.S. Courthouse on November 19.
Officials said they filed a complaint for revocation of parole for 39-year-old John Miller after identifying him as the suspect in the incident at 111 7th Avenue SE.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.