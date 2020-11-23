Advertisement

Linn County Fair Association hosts virtual annual kickoff event

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Fair Association announced it is holding its annual kickoff event online this year rather than cancel it.

The event runs from November 23 to December 2 and consists of an online auction, family activities, and culminates with an event program.

“Our annual kickoff event is designed to get people excited for the next year’s fair and to raise funds for the coming year,” says Linn County Fair Board Co-Vice President Heidi Steffen. “This year, we will be doing it virtually with the same goals in mind.”

For more information visit TheLinnCountyFair.com.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

Police release name of man who died after being hit by a car in Cedar Rapids
Coronavirus testing
COVID-19 deaths in Iowa surpass 2,200, hospitalizations continue to drop Monday
34th Street SE Bridge replacement project in Cedar Rapids complete
(MGN)
Accident kills teenagers from Des Moines, Chariton