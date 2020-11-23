Linn County Fair Association hosts virtual annual kickoff event

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Fair Association announced it is holding its annual kickoff event online this year rather than cancel it.

The event runs from November 23 to December 2 and consists of an online auction, family activities, and culminates with an event program.

“Our annual kickoff event is designed to get people excited for the next year’s fair and to raise funds for the coming year,” says Linn County Fair Board Co-Vice President Heidi Steffen. “This year, we will be doing it virtually with the same goals in mind.”

For more information visit TheLinnCountyFair.com.

