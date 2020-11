CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Starting tomorrow HyVee is bringing back its shopping hour reserved for people at high risk for covid-19.

Customers 60 or older, expectant mothers and anyone with an underlying condition making them vulnerable can shop from 7 to 8 in the morning. That’s offered Monday through Friday at any HyVee store.

