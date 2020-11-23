Advertisement

How Democrats came up short in bid to expand House majority

Jasper County Republican Party chairman Thad Nearmyer stands on his farm, Thursday, Nov. 19,...
Jasper County Republican Party chairman Thad Nearmyer stands on his farm, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, near Monroe, Iowa. "It's the Trump factor," Nearmyer said about how Democrats lost House seats. "People were super excited to vote for the president." (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020
MONROE, Iowa (AP) — House Democrats lost enough seats in this month’s elections that they’ll have the smallest majority in more than a century.

To find out what happened, the party has already begun a “deep dive” examination, and so far it’s blaming a parade of missteps.

They include moving too far to the left on national issues, not explaining well how they’d fix an outbreak-ravaged economy and failing to grow their appeal with enough Latinos.

House Democrats also were hurt by curtailing in-person campaigning amid the coronavirus pandemic. But a major factor was President Donald Trump’s ability to drive strong turnout.

