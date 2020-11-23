Gardener Golf Course closes for the season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -As it’s getting colder golfers are teeing up for their last round of the season. Gardner Golf Course in Marion is closing for the season after today.

Some golfers spent the afternoon taking some swings and enjoying the green. TV-9 talked to 2 friends who out breaking out their tradition of green jacket for the last round.

“Well it’s a celebration of the year for us,” said golfer Brad Webb. “It’s camaraderie. It’s fun. It’s keeping ourselves young, and just enjoying life.”

Twin pines in Cedar Rapids is still open, but as for the courses reopening again, usually they open in March but it depends on the weather

