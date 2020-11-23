Eastern Iowa comic book stores compete against each other to bring happiness to children this Holiday season

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Gaming is a community. That is what one of the owners at Comics and Games in Dyersville says.

So, logically, if they wanted to do some good this holiday season, they could not just do it alone.

”We have been trying to do some form of of fundraising and we were trying to get creative with what we wanted to do and we decided to do a roundup fundraiser and then also to bring the communities together,” co-owner Paul Zurawski said. “We thought it would be fun to make a competition out of it with Comic World of Dubuque.”

The rules are easy: both stores picked a charity and the one that raises the most money wins.

However, the stakes are high.

”The side that loses, they have to come and do a commercial for Facebook at the winner’s store in an inflatable T-Rex costume,” he explained.

Comics and Games chose the Miriam Eick’s Toy Project as their charity. The project collects toys and gives them out to kids during the Holidays.

Comic World in Dubuque chose Toys for Tots.

Owner Ben Snyder said, for him, it is all about giving back to the place that made him who he is.

”This place means so much to me and, more importantly than the place, it is the people,” Snyder mentioned. “For me, to give back to the place that really shaped how I see the world and how I want to be in that world was really important.”

He said, at the end of the day, it is about bringing the gaming community together for a good cause... mostly.

”When we are talking about charity, when we are talking about giving back to our community, there is no loser,” Snyder said. “With that being said, I would very sincerely not like to wear a inflatable dinosaur costume if possible.”

