Dry today, rain/snow mix moves in tonight

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a quiet day today, with partly cloudy skies for your Monday. Highs will be seasonable in the low to mid-40s.

Our weather will change quickly heading past 9 pm tonight as our next system pushes into the area. This will bring the chance of rain first and as temperatures overnight, that rain could transition to snow. This could lead to slushy roads or slick spots overnight and through the morning commute tomorrow, give yourself a few extra minutes out the door.

As far as snow accumulations go, areas north of I-80 through around Highway 20 have the potential of seeing trace amounts to 2 inches of snowfall with this system. Areas near Waterloo to Dubuque have the potential of seeing over 2 inches of snowfall.

That rain/snow mix then transitions back into all rain heading into later morning hours Tuesday and lingers into Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-40s. Things dry out by Thanksgiving and highs will be in the mid to upper 40s through the end of the week.

