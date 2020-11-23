Advertisement

COVID-19 deaths in Iowa surpass 2,200, hospitalizations continue to drop Monday

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(WRDW)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported on Monday 13 more Iowans died of COVID-19 as positive cases surpassed 211,000 in the state.

Over the last 24 hours, 1,661 more Iowans tested positive for the virus, but hospitalizations continued to decline for the fifth day in a row.

As of 10:30 a.m. on November 23 the state’s website showed a total of 1,333 Iowans hospitalized with the virus, with 135 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those hospitalized, 273 are in the ICU and 135 are on ventilators.

A total of 211,722 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in the state.

According to the data the state makes available, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 33.1 percent.

