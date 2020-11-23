Colorado woman arrested in Linn County after attempting to elude police in stolen vehicle

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Colorado woman has been arrested in Linn County after leading law enforcement on a brief pursuit in a stolen vehicle Sunday night.

Officials said it started at around 11:42 p.m. when officers tried to pull over 31-year-old Jacqueline Mazahua.

In a news release, officials said Mazahua refused to stop leading officers north on 10th Street and west on County Home Road.

They were eventually able to stop Mazahua near the intersection of County Home Road and Alburnett Road.

Mazahua faces charges of attempting to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, no driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

