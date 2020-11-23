Advertisement

Civil Service Commission votes unanimously to affirm decision to fire Lucas Jones

Lucas Jones.
Lucas Jones.(Courtesy Photo)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Civil Service Commission on Monday voted unanimously to uphold Police Chief Wayne Jerman’s decision to fire Lucas Jones.

In 2016, Jones shot and paralyzed Jerime Mitchell, a black driver that he had pulled over in Cedar Rapids. The two had fought and Mitchell drove away before Jones fired at him.

Jones was then fired in June 2020, for what Jerman said was a violation of rules and policies. Jones claimed his firing was politically motivated, and he also wasn’t given fair due process.

A virtual appeal hearing was held in September over the termination.

A written decision is expected to be ready by next week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

Michael Ryan, WHO Director of Global Alert and Response of the World Health Organization (WHO),...
WHO official urges China visit on virus origin
Banners for the University of Iowa hang from light posts in Iowa City.
University of Iowa Athletics Department reports 4 more positive COVID-19 tests
MLB schedules game at Field of Dreams for 2021
A growing number of people are criticizing the Trump administration's decision to not allow...
Sen. Grassley says he is “still feeling good” after positive COVID-19 test