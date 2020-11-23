Civil Service Commission votes unanimously to affirm decision to fire Lucas Jones

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Civil Service Commission on Monday voted unanimously to uphold Police Chief Wayne Jerman’s decision to fire Lucas Jones.

In 2016, Jones shot and paralyzed Jerime Mitchell, a black driver that he had pulled over in Cedar Rapids. The two had fought and Mitchell drove away before Jones fired at him.

Jones was then fired in June 2020, for what Jerman said was a violation of rules and policies. Jones claimed his firing was politically motivated, and he also wasn’t given fair due process.

A virtual appeal hearing was held in September over the termination.

A written decision is expected to be ready by next week.

