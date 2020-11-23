Bowling alleys seek help as pandemic, restrictions slash major income source

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Compared to how slow some recent Sunday afternoons have been, Brad Huff said he was surprised to see a handful of the 24 lanes at Iowa City’s Colonial Lanes bowling alley occupied Sunday.

But still, a handful of paid lanes isn’t enough to cover all his bills.

“When you look out there and you see four or five lanes going, you realize that, OK, maybe the best you can do is pay your help for the day and then a little bit of the utilities,” said Huff, who has worked at Colonial Lanes for the last 48 years and owned it for the most recent decade.

But with most of his lanes dark and unoccupied, Huff said he still has more bills to pay, and now, his major source of income is gone for the time being: bowling leagues.

“The leagues basically pay most of the bills, and without the leagues, you can’t function,” Huff said, estimating bowling leagues make up 70% of his revenue.

“Right now, it’s 0%,” he said.

That’s a result of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest COVID-19 emergency proclamation, which labels bowling leagues as “private gatherings,” and limits them to no more than 15 people.

Some bowling center owners like Huff said that restriction doesn’t make having leagues worth it or even feasible, though Huff said his business had been taking steps to keep bowlers safe.

“We’ve gone to the nth degree to make sure people are safe here. We clean everything,” he said. “Our busiest league night was 50% of what the league used to be. We’ve taken an eight-team league and spread it out over 16 lanes.”

Bryce Smith, who owns the Adel Family Fun Center, west of Des Moines, said he’s taken similar measures at his bowling center.

“We’re community-centric businesses,” he said. “We want to make sure that we’re not contributing to the spread of coronavirus.”

Smith also serves as the president of the Iowa Bowling Proprietors Association, which represents about 130 bowling centers in the state, including Colonial Lanes.

He said he understands what Reynolds is trying to do by limiting gatherings, as public health officials in eastern Iowa have said indoor gatherings among people who know each other, like family and friends, have become some of the main spreader events.

However, Smith believes if the governor has deemed bowling to be unsafe right now, then the state should also help bowling centers get through the coming weeks.

“Looking at the aid and the financial relief that’s been offered to other industries, like the movie theater industry, getting a per-screen stipend for the potential lost revenue — doing something similar in the bowling industry of a per-lane stipend,” Smith said.

Huff said some sort of assistance would at least help him pay the bills and his employees.

Since last week, he said he’s already laid off 19 workers.

“I’m paying them out of my own checkbook, you know,” Huff said. “I mean, I can’t keep doing that.”

Reynolds has promised to reassess the current mitigation measures this week, including the bowling alley restrictions, and her emergency proclamation expires Dec. 10, though the governor could extend it.

Until then, Huff said he’ll just try to get by.

“If they make it too difficult to get by, then you know, eventually you just decide, well, maybe it’s not worth doing it anymore,” he said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.