Advertisement

Biden picks John Kerry for climate change role

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden is filling out his administration with key picks for his national security and foreign policy teams.

John Kerry will lead the incoming administration’s effort to combat climate change.

Alejandro Mayorkas will be nominated as the secretary for the department of homeland security.

Biden also plans to nominate Antony Blinken as his secretary of state.

Kerry is a former secretary of state, senator from Massachusetts and Democratic presidential nominee.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

The Oxford English Dictionary couldn't pick just one “word of the year” for 2020.
Oxford English Dictionary couldn’t pick just one ‘word of the year’ for 2020
This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper
MLB schedules game at Field of Dreams for 2021
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President...
Biden signals shift from Trump with national security picks
Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases soar as the United States enters one of the busiest travel...
Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings