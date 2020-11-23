Advertisement

Australia's national carrier Qantas to require vaccinations for international flights

(WDBJ)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Australia’s national carrier Qantas will require international travelers to prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 before boarding their flights.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said Monday the airline’s terms and conditions would be updated to advise of the necessity to be vaccinated.

He also mentioned that he expects other airlines to follow suit, and that implementation of a “vaccination passport” in the future should be an option.

