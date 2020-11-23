Advertisement

Accident kills teenagers from Des Moines, Chariton

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARITON, Iowa (AP) — Two teenagers have died after a car accident near Chariton.

The Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday when a Jeep turning from Highway 34 onto a street struck a pickup truck, ejecting everyone in the Jeep.

Two Jeep passengers died. They were identified as 15-year-old Katilynn Spicer of Des Moines and 16-year-old Chase Lavely of Chariton. The 18-year-old driver is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Both occupants of the pickup, both age 55, are hospitalized. Their conditions were not immediately released.

The patrol’s investigation is ongoing.

