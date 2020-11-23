Advertisement

A slushy mix of rain and snow overnight

By Joe Winters
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain and snow mix develops creating a slushy mix overnight. Accumulations of snowfall overnight into the morning hour are possible with 1-3″ Highway 30 and north. As the temperatures warm a transition to rain occurs throughout eastern Iowa. This will melt any snow away. Rain remains in the forecast on Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday look quiet with highs in the 40s.

First Alert Forecast