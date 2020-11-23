Advertisement

34th Street SE Bridge replacement project in Cedar Rapids complete

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids announced its bridge replacement project on 34th Street SE, south of Cottage Grove Avenue SE, is complete and 34th Street is open to traffic.

The project began in May and included a bridge replacement at Spoon Creek, drainage improvements, utility replacement and pavement repairs.

The city said there will be brief lane restrictions as crews finish installing temporary erosion control and paint pavement markings.

