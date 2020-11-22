Weak front brings wind shift, isolated shower

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A slight warm-up is in store today ahead of a weak front that brings a chance for an isolated shower.

Any rainfall amounts will be very light, if any occurs at all at your given location. After the front sweeps through during the late morning or early afternoon, somewhat stronger northwest winds will kick in along with some clearing before sunset. Highs today reach the mid to upper 40s, with some low 50s possible south.

Monday starts the work week on a cooler note, but otherwise calm, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Starting Monday night, expect precipitation to begin. The leading edge of this system will likely bring a rain and snow mix, which could result in a period early on Tuesday of some minor accumulations in the northeast half of the area, roughly northeast of a line from Parkersburg southeast to Cedar Rapids. Temperatures continue to rise during the morning of Tuesday, eventually leading to the precipitation to be all rain. Highs reach the mid 40s.

The latest indications are that showers may stick around on Wednesday, but the storm system finally exits in time for the Thanksgiving holiday with pleasant temperatures in the upper 40s.

The remainder of the 9-day feature near-normal temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds, but the pattern remains relatively quiet.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.