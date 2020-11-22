Advertisement

Waterloo police arrest man in connection with a Wednesday shooting

Jumonie Wilson
Jumonie Wilson(Waterloo Police)
By Hope Sears
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Waterloo, Iowa (KCRG) -Police in Waterloo arrested 20-year-old Jumonie Wilson in connection to a shooting on November 18th.

Waterloo police and fire responded to a report of a shooting around 10 a.m. at 422 Dane street.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was taken to Allen Hospital and later flown to the University of Iowa Hospital in critical condition. He has undergone multiple surgeries.

Witnesses told authorities after the shooting, Wilson was seen leaving the apartment with two firearms. The victim also identified Wilson as the man who shot him.

On Thursday police stopped Wilson at a traffic stop at the corner of Dawson and Broadway around 6:40 p.m.

Jumonie Wilson was a passenger in the vehicle. He had an outstanding warrant and was wanted for questioning in the shooting.

He started a chase with the police. During the chase, Wilson threw a handgun which was later recovered.

Wilson was charged with Possession of Weapon as a Felon and Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon. He was also charged with Interference with official acts while being in possession with a firearm, and Possession of Marijuana.

The case is still under investigation.

