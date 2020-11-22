Advertisement

Two Eastern Iowa organizations partnering to provide hot Thanksgiving meals to people

Turkeys for Thanksgiving meals
Turkeys for Thanksgiving meals(Phil Reed)
By Phil Reed
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Two Eastern Iowa organizations are partnering to make sure people have a hot meal this Thanksgiving.

WeAreCR and Marion Alliance for Racial Equity hope to pass out more than 300 meals on Thanksgiving Day,

People can register for a meal and pick it up at White Star in downtown Cedar Rapids from 10-12. They will also deliver meals to people who can’t make it. Leaders say this is a good way to show unity during a rough year.

“After the protest and the derecho, Covid,” said Ture’ Murrow with We Are CR. “We wanted to give everybody a sense of community during the holidays after we’ve been through so much other stuff as a community.”

The groups are taking donations so they can have enough supplies. Click here for more information on how to donate. Click here to register for a meal.

