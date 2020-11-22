Quiet start to the week with more active weather returning Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight, mostly clear skies and calm winds will allow for temperatures to cool into the mid 20s.

The workweek starts off quiet and seasonal with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Monday and highs in the low to mid 40s. Late Monday into Tuesday, our attention turns toward our next weather-maker, bringing decent rain chances to all of eastern Iowa throughout Tuesday. The leading edge of this system will likely bring a rain and snow mix with morning lows cooling to around freezing. There may be slick spots on the roads and some wintry slush, but things are expected to change back over to rain by late morning.

The Thanksgiving holiday still looks seasonal and dry.

