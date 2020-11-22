Advertisement

Quiet start to the week with more active weather returning Tuesday

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight, mostly clear skies and calm winds will allow for temperatures to cool into the mid 20s.

The workweek starts off quiet and seasonal with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Monday and highs in the low to mid 40s. Late Monday into Tuesday, our attention turns toward our next weather-maker, bringing decent rain chances to all of eastern Iowa throughout Tuesday. The leading edge of this system will likely bring a rain and snow mix with morning lows cooling to around freezing. There may be slick spots on the roads and some wintry slush, but things are expected to change back over to rain by late morning.

The Thanksgiving holiday still looks seasonal and dry.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids,...
Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor mask requirements
A northern Iowa school district is remembering one of its teachers who died after getting...
Iowa teacher dies three days after testing positive for COVID-19
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Flu Activity Map from the CDC for November 7, 2020.
Iowa worst in nation for flu-like illnesses

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Skies will clear later on today.
Weak front brings wind shift, isolated shower
Skies will clear later on today.
First Alert Forecast
Look for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a small chance for a quick isolated shower as a...
Small chance for rain tonight and Sunday, better chance Tuesday