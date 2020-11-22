Advertisement

Jones County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

Justin Chambers
Justin Chambers(Phil Reed)
By Phil Reed
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing or endangered person. Justin Chambers age 39 of Davenport, IA was last seen on Wednesday November 18th, 2020. Justin Chambers is a white male 5′-7″ 165 with brown eyes, brown hair and brown beard. Justin Chambers had been staying at the Wildwood Acres Association campground, which is located just Northwest of Canton, Iowa.

Justin Chambers has been entered as missing or endangered by his family. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone has information about or has seen Justin Chambers since Thursday November 19th, 2020 to contact the Jones County Sheriff Office at (319) 462-4371 extension 2. They are also asking people if they have a hunting blind, hunting cabin or game/trail camera in the Canton, IA area that you please check those and report any unusually activity.

